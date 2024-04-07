Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Shares Sold by Silvant Capital Management LLC

Silvant Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,361 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $3,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth $122,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 74,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,660,000 after buying an additional 5,572 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 35,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth $6,647,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LSCC shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lattice Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of LSCC stock traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.98. 1,166,634 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,517,763. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12 month low of $51.96 and a 12 month high of $98.30. The company has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.53, a PEG ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.02.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 35.14% and a return on equity of 36.07%. The company had revenue of $170.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Lattice Semiconductor’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 6,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total transaction of $474,734.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $894,767.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 6,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total value of $474,734.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $894,767.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 23,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total transaction of $1,720,388.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 124,116 shares in the company, valued at $9,281,394.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 53,065 shares of company stock worth $3,840,806. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Lattice Semiconductor

(Free Report)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Further Reading

