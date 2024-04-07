Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Shares Sold by Silvant Capital Management LLC

Silvant Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 335,302 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the quarter. Las Vegas Sands accounts for about 0.9% of Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $16,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,537,902 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,381,358,000 after purchasing an additional 519,620 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,298,767 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,338,514,000 after purchasing an additional 330,221 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,898,679 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $540,242,000 after purchasing an additional 394,616 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,772,725 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $388,188,000 after purchasing an additional 149,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,559,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.18. 2,163,219 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,298,501. The company has a market capitalization of $39.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.33. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1 year low of $43.77 and a 1 year high of $65.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The casino operator reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 34.40% and a net margin of 11.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 161.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

In other Las Vegas Sands news, CEO Robert G. Goldstein sold 100,000 shares of Las Vegas Sands stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total value of $5,206,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 172,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,996,020.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LVS. StockNews.com lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.90.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

