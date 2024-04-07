Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,095 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Lam Research worth $101,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 117,180.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,822,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,795,180,000 after acquiring an additional 32,794,236 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Lam Research by 1.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,697,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,029,550,000 after acquiring an additional 92,606 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 0.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,542,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,345,403,000 after purchasing an additional 19,280 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Lam Research by 3.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,857,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,164,490,000 after purchasing an additional 56,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Lam Research by 10.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,642,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,029,386,000 after purchasing an additional 159,815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on LRCX shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $930.00 to $980.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $710.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $885.00 to $1,130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $826.68.

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $968.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.45, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.51. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $480.45 and a one year high of $1,007.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $926.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $778.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.06.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.06 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 44.47%. The business’s revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.71 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 28.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $922.41, for a total value of $5,073,255.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,380,648.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Lam Research news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $922.41, for a total value of $5,073,255.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,380,648.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $972.03, for a total transaction of $857,330.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,541 shares in the company, valued at $10,246,168.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,029 shares of company stock worth $6,559,489 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.