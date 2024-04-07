Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Lakeland Industries from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st.

LAKE opened at $18.62 on Wednesday. Lakeland Industries has a 52-week low of $10.60 and a 52-week high of $19.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.32. The company has a market cap of $137.04 million, a P/E ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 0.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. Lakeland Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.95%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lakeland Industries by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 43,530 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Lakeland Industries by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,473 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Lakeland Industries by 64.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Industries by 2.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,910 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Lakeland Industries by 4.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,161 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks.

