KOK (KOK) Price Tops $0.0047

KOK (KOK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 7th. One KOK token can currently be bought for $0.0047 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. KOK has a total market capitalization of $2.37 million and $66,973.41 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, KOK has traded 15.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00007776 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00014170 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.75 or 0.00018379 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001587 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $69,360.75 or 1.00017373 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00011503 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000093 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.86 or 0.00128141 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000066 BTC.

KOK Profile

KOK (KOK) is a token. It launched on September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for KOK is kok-chain.io.

Buying and Selling KOK

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.00465929 USD and is down -3.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $80,957.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using U.S. dollars.

