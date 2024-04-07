Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Stock Position Decreased by Harvey Investment Co. LLC

Harvey Investment Co. LLC decreased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 328,357 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,390 shares during the quarter. Knight-Swift Transportation comprises 2.3% of Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Harvey Investment Co. LLC owned 0.20% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $18,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNX. DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 136.5% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 667 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 80.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 732 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 543.2% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 939 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KNX. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

Insider Activity at Knight-Swift Transportation

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.24, for a total transaction of $112,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,118 shares in the company, valued at $287,836.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Performance

Shares of KNX opened at $53.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.73 and a twelve month high of $60.99. The firm has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.98, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.99.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 3.93%. On average, analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is an increase from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is presently 48.12%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

See Also

