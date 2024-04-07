Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) Receives “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Keywords Studios (LON:KWS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 2,090 ($26.24) price target on shares of Keywords Studios in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Keywords Studios presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,113.33 ($26.53).
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on KWS
Keywords Studios Stock Performance
Keywords Studios Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a GBX 1.76 ($0.02) dividend. This is a positive change from Keywords Studios’s previous dividend of $0.85. This represents a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. Keywords Studios’s payout ratio is currently 1,428.57%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Don Robert acquired 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,631 ($20.47) per share, with a total value of £55,454 ($69,613.36). 5.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Keywords Studios
Keywords Studios plc provides creative and technical services to the video game industry worldwide. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Keywords Studios
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/1 – 4/5
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Beazer Homes USA is an Overlooked Opportunity in Housing
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- 5 Stocks in the Current Bull Market with Upside to Come
Receive News & Ratings for Keywords Studios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keywords Studios and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.