Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) Receives “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Keywords Studios (LON:KWS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 2,090 ($26.24) price target on shares of Keywords Studios in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Keywords Studios presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,113.33 ($26.53).

Get Keywords Studios alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on KWS

Keywords Studios Stock Performance

Keywords Studios Increases Dividend

Shares of KWS stock opened at GBX 1,165 ($14.62) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,481.90 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,458.06. Keywords Studios has a 12 month low of GBX 1,160 ($14.56) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,800 ($35.15). The firm has a market capitalization of £919.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,547.62, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.10.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a GBX 1.76 ($0.02) dividend. This is a positive change from Keywords Studios’s previous dividend of $0.85. This represents a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. Keywords Studios’s payout ratio is currently 1,428.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Don Robert acquired 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,631 ($20.47) per share, with a total value of £55,454 ($69,613.36). 5.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Keywords Studios

(Get Free Report)

Keywords Studios plc provides creative and technical services to the video game industry worldwide. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Keywords Studios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keywords Studios and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.