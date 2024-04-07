KeyCorp Begins Coverage on Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK)

KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a sector weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CHK. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Citigroup raised shares of Chesapeake Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Johnson Rice lowered shares of Chesapeake Energy from a buy rating to an accumulate rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Chesapeake Energy from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $101.56.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Up 0.2 %

CHK stock opened at $89.51 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.32 and a 200 day moving average of $81.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Chesapeake Energy has a 52 week low of $72.84 and a 52 week high of $91.03.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.89. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $962.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Chesapeake Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.66%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chesapeake Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 478.3% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 132.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

