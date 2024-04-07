Kellanova (NYSE:K) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its position in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 46.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 733,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 636,634 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $40,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kellanova in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,974,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Kellanova by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 400,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,385,000 after buying an additional 42,656 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kellanova by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after buying an additional 9,434 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Kellanova by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 59,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after buying an additional 20,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Kellanova during the 3rd quarter worth $3,248,000. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

K has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Kellanova in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Kellanova from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Kellanova in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.49, for a total value of $4,394,922.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,009,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,994,491,854.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 933,600 shares of company stock valued at $51,183,842. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Kellanova Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of K traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $57.45. 2,160,403 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,914,867. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.18. Kellanova has a 1 year low of $47.63 and a 1 year high of $72.30.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. Kellanova had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kellanova will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Kellanova Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.45%.

Kellanova Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Articles

