Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Reaffirms “Market Perform” Rating for Radian Group (NYSE:RDN)

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued their market perform rating on shares of Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $35.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $36.00.

Separately, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.80.

Get Radian Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Radian Group

Radian Group Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Radian Group stock opened at $31.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.91. Radian Group has a 52-week low of $21.84 and a 52-week high of $33.69.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $328.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.04 million. Radian Group had a net margin of 48.51% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Radian Group will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Radian Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This is an increase from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.93%.

Institutional Trading of Radian Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Radian Group by 145.1% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Radian Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Radian Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Radian Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Virtus Fund Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Radian Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Radian Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage Insurance segment aggregates, manages, and distributes U.S. mortgage credit risk for mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors, through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans; and other credit risk management solutions, including contract underwriting.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.