K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) Price Target Raised to C$11.00

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT – Free Report) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on KNT. Desjardins upped their price objective on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Pi Financial increased their target price on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$9.25 to C$8.50 in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$7.75 to C$8.25 in a report on Friday, January 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$9.97.

CVE:KNT opened at C$7.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.25. K92 Mining Inc. has a 52-week low of C$1.55 and a 52-week high of C$8.50. The firm has a market cap of C$1.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$7.99 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.99.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

