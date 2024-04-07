Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.27.

JNPR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (up from $35.00) on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Juniper Networks in a research report on Monday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th.

NYSE:JNPR opened at $37.07 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.91. The company has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 39.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Juniper Networks has a 12 month low of $24.87 and a 12 month high of $38.04.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Research analysts forecast that Juniper Networks will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.63%.

In other Juniper Networks news, SVP Robert Mobassaly sold 5,173 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total value of $190,262.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,326,323.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Robert Mobassaly sold 5,173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total transaction of $190,262.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,326,323.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total value of $205,868.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,003,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,187,078.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 221,798 shares of company stock valued at $8,205,381 in the last three months. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 46,266 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 2,096.4% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 452,455 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $13,212,000 after acquiring an additional 431,855 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Juniper Networks by 71.8% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 324,954 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,030,000 after purchasing an additional 135,823 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 112.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 181,032 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,031,000 after purchasing an additional 95,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,657,664 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $46,066,000 after purchasing an additional 449,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

