JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB) Shares Bought by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 420,497 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,571 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co owned about 3.72% of JPMorgan Municipal ETF worth $21,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JMUB. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $401,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 300.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 141,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,193,000 after purchasing an additional 105,932 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,085,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 85.6% during the fourth quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 11,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000.

JMUB stock opened at $50.27 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.93.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1449 per share. This is a boost from JPMorgan Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

