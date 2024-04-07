JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) Price Target to $17.50

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $16.00 to $17.50 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on FHN. StockNews.com cut First Horizon from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays initiated coverage on First Horizon in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on First Horizon from $11.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on First Horizon from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Horizon presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $15.46.

First Horizon Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:FHN opened at $14.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. First Horizon has a 52-week low of $8.99 and a 52-week high of $18.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.15. The company has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.94.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.20 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 17.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that First Horizon will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.22%.

First Horizon declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $650.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Horizon

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FHN. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Horizon during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in First Horizon during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Horizon during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Horizon during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Horizon during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

