JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Bridgepoint Group (LON:BPT) Price Target to GBX 259

Bridgepoint Group (LON:BPT – Free Report) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 262 ($3.29) to GBX 259 ($3.25) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Shares of BPT stock opened at GBX 248.40 ($3.12) on Wednesday. Bridgepoint Group has a 1 year low of GBX 164.80 ($2.07) and a 1 year high of GBX 300.60 ($3.77). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 265.69 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 239.80. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,760.00, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.27.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.40 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.68%. Bridgepoint Group’s payout ratio is 10,000.00%.

Bridgepoint Group plc is private equity and private credit firm specializing in middle market, lower mid cap, small cap, growth capital and buyouts investment. It prefers to invest in advanced industrials, automation, agricultural sciences, energy transition enablers, business services, financial services, professional services, testing inspection and certification, information services, consumer, digital brands, video games, wellbeing products, health care, pharma and MedTech outsourced services, pharma products, and MedTech Products sectors.

