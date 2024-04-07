Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Upgraded at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $246.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $218.00.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. TheStreet upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $183.40.

Shares of JLL stock opened at $198.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $185.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.62. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 12-month low of $119.46 and a 12-month high of $200.11. The firm has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.56 and a beta of 1.42.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.53. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 1.09%. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.36 EPS. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 11.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 110.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,098,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,973,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 124,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,823,000 after purchasing an additional 15,511 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

