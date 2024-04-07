John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) Insider Ken Gilmartin Acquires 278,178 Shares

John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG – Get Free Report) insider Ken Gilmartin bought 278,178 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 129 ($1.62) per share, with a total value of £358,849.62 ($450,476.55).

Ken Gilmartin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 18th, Ken Gilmartin bought 3,812 shares of John Wood Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 168 ($2.11) per share, for a total transaction of £6,404.16 ($8,039.37).

John Wood Group Trading Down 1.7 %

LON WG opened at GBX 130.20 ($1.63) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £895.11 million, a PE ratio of -868.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 147.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 151.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.96. John Wood Group PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 117.67 ($1.48) and a 12 month high of GBX 228.66 ($2.87).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on John Wood Group from GBX 200 ($2.51) to GBX 180 ($2.26) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 18th.

John Wood Group Company Profile

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through Projects, Operations, Consulting, and Investment Services segments. The Projects segment provides engineering design and project management services across energy and materials markets including oil and gas, chemicals, mining, minerals, and life sciences.

