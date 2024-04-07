Jet Protocol 24-Hour Volume Tops $80,611.42 (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 45.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 7th. One Jet Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Jet Protocol has a market cap of $3.02 million and approximately $80,611.42 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Jet Protocol has traded 50.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Jet Protocol alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00007684 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00014040 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.75 or 0.00018258 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001622 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,808.26 or 0.99988873 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00011502 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000094 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $88.84 or 0.00127248 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000067 BTC.

About Jet Protocol

Jet Protocol (JET) is a token. It launched on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00327941 USD and is down -6.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $141,225.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jet Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jet Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jet Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jet Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.