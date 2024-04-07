Jet Protocol 1-Day Volume Reaches $142,774.92 (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 7th. One Jet Protocol token can now be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Jet Protocol has a total market cap of $5.58 million and $142,774.92 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Jet Protocol has traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00007789 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00014119 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00017974 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001589 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $69,306.05 or 1.00036038 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00011408 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000094 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.59 or 0.00127865 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000066 BTC.

About Jet Protocol

Jet Protocol is a token. It launched on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00327941 USD and is down -6.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $141,225.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jet Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jet Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

