Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on JKHY. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $176.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. TheStreet raised Jack Henry & Associates from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a neutral rating and a $177.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $161.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $171.00.

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY opened at $170.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.27, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.66. Jack Henry & Associates has a 12 month low of $136.57 and a 12 month high of $178.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $171.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.34.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $545.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.34 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 17.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.05%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JKHY. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 602.8% in the 4th quarter. West Tower Group LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

