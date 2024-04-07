Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Shares Sold by Smith Salley & Associates

Smith Salley & Associates reduced its position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,450 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Jabil were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil during the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Jabil by 15.3% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 29,305 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,719,000 after acquiring an additional 3,887 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Jabil by 21.4% during the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,525,000 after acquiring an additional 16,038 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Jabil by 87.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 185,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,522,000 after purchasing an additional 86,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank acquired a new stake in Jabil in the fourth quarter valued at $2,849,000. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus lowered Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on Jabil from $151.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. StockNews.com lowered Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Jabil from $141.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Jabil from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jabil news, Director David M. Stout sold 31,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total value of $3,853,656.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,285,976. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Jabil news, Director David M. Stout sold 31,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total value of $3,853,656.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,285,976. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 50,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.09, for a total value of $6,304,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,809,194 shares in the company, valued at $228,121,271.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,483 shares of company stock valued at $10,961,761. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Price Performance

Jabil stock traded up $4.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $140.47. 1,147,582 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,646,049. The company has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.89. Jabil Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.48 and a 1 year high of $156.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. Jabil’s payout ratio is 2.75%.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Further Reading

