J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target Cut to $210.00 by Analysts at Stephens

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Stephens from $212.00 to $210.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird reissued an outperform rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and set a $188.00 target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $220.00 to $212.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $205.56.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Price Performance

JBHT stock opened at $195.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $203.20 and its 200 day moving average is $193.32. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 52 week low of $164.39 and a 52 week high of $219.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.17.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 5.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. Research analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.68%.

Insider Transactions at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other news, Director Patrick J. Ottensmeyer purchased 5,000 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $202.99 per share, with a total value of $1,014,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,014,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, insider Alfred C. Harper sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.71, for a total value of $1,382,615.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,021,243.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Patrick J. Ottensmeyer bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $202.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,014,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,014,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,432 shares of company stock worth $4,309,687. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 94.0% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 161 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 104.8% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 170 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter worth $34,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. 74.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

