iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Shares Sold by Means Investment CO. Inc.

Means Investment CO. Inc. trimmed its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 199,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,515 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Means Investment CO. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Means Investment CO. Inc. owned about 0.18% of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF worth $10,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IHI. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 5,065.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 948,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,179,000 after purchasing an additional 929,926 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 3,415.6% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 750,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,456,000 after purchasing an additional 729,100 shares in the last quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the third quarter worth about $24,739,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the third quarter worth about $19,830,000. Finally, Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $20,811,000.

Get iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSEARCA IHI traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 778,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,210,391. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.64. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52 week low of $43.96 and a 52 week high of $59.14. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.85.

About iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.