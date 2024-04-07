iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) is Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s 8th Largest Position

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,802 shares during the period. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF accounts for approximately 3.4% of Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV owned approximately 1.18% of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF worth $11,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,578,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 95,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,996,000 after purchasing an additional 8,974 shares during the period. Forum Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $590,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial boosted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 2,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF stock traded up $1.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $126.08. 286,909 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,385. The company’s 50-day moving average is $123.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.55. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a 52-week low of $96.26 and a 52-week high of $127.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.