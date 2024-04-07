iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by First Merchants Corp

First Merchants Corp lessened its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 918 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWR. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.77. The company had a trading volume of 2,793,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,317,219. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $64.66 and a 12-month high of $84.33. The company has a market capitalization of $32.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.66 and its 200-day moving average is $75.15.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.