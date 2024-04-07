iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Sold by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. decreased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 63,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,430 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.08% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $9,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Smith Salley & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 15,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Foundation Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Foundation Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

IWN stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $154.80. 1,073,304 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,350,799. The company has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.97 and a fifty-two week high of $159.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $152.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.03.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.