iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Wakefield Asset Management LLLP

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 426 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 326.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of IWM stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $204.45. The stock had a trading volume of 27,352,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,414,170. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $161.67 and a fifty-two week high of $211.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.39.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.