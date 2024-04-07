iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by First Merchants Corp

First Merchants Corp decreased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,107 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $6,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 326.8% during the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

IWM traded up $0.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $204.45. 27,352,938 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,414,170. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $202.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.39. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $161.67 and a 1 year high of $211.88.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

