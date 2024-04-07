iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Stock Position Decreased by Brown Wealth Management LLC

Brown Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,566 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for 1.5% of Brown Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Brown Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $3,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 140,054.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,961,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,321,000 after buying an additional 10,953,635 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 51.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,644,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,493,000 after buying an additional 9,059,409 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 7,664,300 shares during the period. Allstate Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $308,588,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,098,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,988,000 after buying an additional 3,797,883 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,836,248 shares. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

