iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Midwest Financial Group LLC

Midwest Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 138,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,044,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 40.7% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 5,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 75.2% during the third quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 55,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,008,000 after purchasing an additional 23,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Custos Family Office LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Custos Family Office LLC now owns 125,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

USMV traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.34. 1,836,248 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.61. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The stock has a market cap of $31.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.