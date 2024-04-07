iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) Shares Acquired by Stratos Investment Management LLC

Stratos Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,866 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the quarter. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Stratos Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Stratos Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF worth $9,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of XT. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 23.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $3,580,000. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 34.2% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 167,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,906,000 after purchasing an additional 42,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Exponential Technologies ETF alerts:

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Price Performance

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF stock opened at $58.44 on Friday. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 12 month low of $48.10 and a 12 month high of $61.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Profile

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.