iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Bristlecone Advisors LLC

Bristlecone Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 313,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,165 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 3.1% of Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $31,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RKL Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,589,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Capital Management Associates Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Souders Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 143.4% during the 4th quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 224,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,274,000 after buying an additional 132,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.48 on Friday, hitting $96.68. 12,277,742 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,961,089. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.58 and its 200 day moving average is $96.46. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $91.58 and a 52-week high of $100.68.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

