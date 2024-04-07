iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stake Raised by Wallington Asset Management LLC

Wallington Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 265,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,485 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 4.8% of Wallington Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $28,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 185.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $107.62. The company had a trading volume of 3,548,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,514,491. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $87.32 and a 1-year high of $111.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.25. The stock has a market cap of $75.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

