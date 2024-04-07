iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Wakefield Asset Management LLLP

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 639 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IEFA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 114,199.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 954,128,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,812,489,000 after purchasing an additional 953,293,870 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,749,602,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 94.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,583,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,854,000 after purchasing an additional 20,165,188 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $770,000,000. Finally, Cowa LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,482.8% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,950,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,845,566 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

BATS IEFA traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.44. The stock had a trading volume of 9,047,264 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.15 and its 200 day moving average is $68.56. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

