iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Acquired by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,825,583 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,332 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 8.9% of Grimes & Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $269,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Elk River Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 3,625 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 640,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,794,000 after acquiring an additional 282,728 shares during the period. Finally, Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 608,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,133,000 after acquiring an additional 26,759 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $73.44 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.56. The company has a market cap of $107.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

