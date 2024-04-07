iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Shares Bought by Smith Salley & Associates

Smith Salley & Associates raised its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,471 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,107,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,941,000 after purchasing an additional 7,218,653 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,235,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,237,000 after purchasing an additional 114,854 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,039,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,122,000 after purchasing an additional 66,867 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,632,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,073,000 after purchasing an additional 636,492 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,219,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,305,000 after purchasing an additional 799,429 shares during the period.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:IEI opened at $114.79 on Friday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.45 and a fifty-two week high of $119.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.00.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.3056 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $3.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

