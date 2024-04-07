Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Acquired by Midwest Financial Group LLC

Midwest Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,358 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 13,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 6,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 67,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,981,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

SPLV traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $64.71. 1,941,842 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,219,122. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $57.17 and a 12 month high of $65.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.98.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

