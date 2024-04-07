Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP) Shares Bought by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 1,149.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,634 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156,982 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned approximately 0.50% of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF worth $16,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGP. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,606,000. Oder Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 11.0% in the third quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 10,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 37,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 865.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 77,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,032,000 after acquiring an additional 69,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the third quarter valued at $64,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Price Performance

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF stock opened at $105.89 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 1-year low of $83.14 and a 1-year high of $107.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.07.

About Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.