Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Shares Bought by Brown Wealth Management LLC

Brown Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 115.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 100,450 shares during the quarter. Invesco Senior Loan ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Brown Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Brown Wealth Management LLC owned 0.10% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $3,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKLN. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 27,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,398,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,449,000 after purchasing an additional 40,338 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 186.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 647.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 646,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,078,000 after purchasing an additional 560,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of BKLN stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,530,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,220,564. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.11 and a 200-day moving average of $21.05. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $20.55 and a twelve month high of $21.27.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

