Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Purchased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 715,325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,036 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $242,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter worth $28,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 100.0% during the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 137.2% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on ISRG. Mizuho increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $363.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $428.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $390.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $375.20.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 5,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.07, for a total value of $2,001,629.87. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,677.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 4,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.15, for a total transaction of $1,598,307.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 189 shares in the company, valued at $69,958.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Fredrik Widman sold 5,041 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.07, for a total transaction of $2,001,629.87. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,677.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 248,418 shares of company stock worth $95,927,097. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock traded up $9.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $388.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,393,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,506,247. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $387.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $337.18. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $252.04 and a fifty-two week high of $403.76. The firm has a market cap of $137.66 billion, a PE ratio of 77.21, a P/E/G ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.36.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.12. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.