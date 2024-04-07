International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Shares Sold by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lowered its holdings in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Free Report) by 25.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,436,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 490,205 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned 0.72% of International Game Technology worth $39,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of International Game Technology by 166.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in International Game Technology by 113.2% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in International Game Technology by 770.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IGT traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $21.25. 1,399,711 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,758,095. International Game Technology PLC has a fifty-two week low of $19.96 and a fifty-two week high of $33.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.30 and a 200 day moving average of $26.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 1.94.

International Game Technology ( NYSE:IGT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. International Game Technology had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 21.10%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 25th. International Game Technology’s payout ratio is currently 105.26%.

A number of research firms recently commented on IGT. B. Riley began coverage on International Game Technology in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Argus dropped their price objective on International Game Technology from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com upgraded International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on International Game Technology from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (down previously from $30.00) on shares of International Game Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in the United States, Canada, Italy, The United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and PlayDigital. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services, as well as iLottery solutions and services.

