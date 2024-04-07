Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Truist Financial

Truist Financial reiterated their hold rating on shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $45.00 price target on the chip maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a sell rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Mizuho cut their price target on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. HSBC cut their price target on Intel from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.86.

Get Intel alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on INTC

Intel Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of INTC stock opened at $38.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $163.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.26, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.16 and a 200-day moving average of $42.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Intel has a 1-year low of $26.85 and a 1-year high of $51.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 3.11%. The company had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intel will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.21%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at $1,234,676. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,693.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intel

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New Millennium Group LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.