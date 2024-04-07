Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup raised Integra LifeSciences from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.89.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on IART

Integra LifeSciences Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ IART opened at $34.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Integra LifeSciences has a 52 week low of $33.24 and a 52 week high of $59.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 40.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.12.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The life sciences company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.01). Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $397.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Integra LifeSciences

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 161,994 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $6,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in Integra LifeSciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,034,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 299.3% in the second quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 16,348 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 12,254 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the third quarter valued at $25,443,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,159,854 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $273,435,000 after purchasing an additional 72,294 shares in the last quarter. 84.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Integra LifeSciences

(Get Free Report)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.