Insider Selling: nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Director Sells 1,031,659 Shares of Stock

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) Director Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 1,031,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $36,314,396.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 545,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,185,372.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

nCino Trading Up 0.3 %

nCino stock opened at $34.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.03, a PEG ratio of 28.29 and a beta of 0.49. nCino, Inc. has a one year low of $21.26 and a one year high of $37.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On nCino

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NCNO. State of Wyoming increased its position in nCino by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in nCino by 218.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in nCino by 643.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in nCino by 41.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in nCino by 47.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the period. 94.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on nCino from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on nCino from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of nCino in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of nCino in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on nCino from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.40.

About nCino

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a secure cloud-based solution, which empowers bank employees and leaders with true insight into the bank through an end-to-end platform that spans business lines and combines customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting capabilities.

