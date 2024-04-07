Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Acquired by Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC boosted its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,000 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $2,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the 3rd quarter worth $29,558,000. Weil Company Inc. grew its position in Illumina by 59.2% during the third quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 22,963 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $3,152,000 after buying an additional 8,539 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Illumina by 15.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,967,758 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,466,614,000 after buying an additional 2,336,935 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,246 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 344.6% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 249 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $127.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.55. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.00 and a 52 week high of $232.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.20% and a negative net margin of 25.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

ILMN has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $258.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Illumina presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jacob Thaysen purchased 7,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $135.29 per share, for a total transaction of $991,675.70. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,861 shares in the company, valued at $2,010,544.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

