iBio (NYSE:IBIO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of iBio (NYSE:IBIO – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

iBio Price Performance

IBIO opened at $2.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. iBio has a 1-year low of $1.02 and a 1-year high of $28.20.

iBio (NYSE:IBIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported ($2.42) EPS for the quarter.

iBio Company Profile

iBio, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision antibodies in the United States. It offers IBIO-100, a preclinical anti-fibrotic program for the treatment of systemic scleroderma and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and EngageTx platform, which provides an optimized CD3 T-cell engager antibody panel.

