Humana (NYSE:HUM) Price Target Lowered to $385.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $385.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Humana from $465.00 to $413.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Bank of America reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $342.00 price objective (down from $470.00) on shares of Humana in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Humana from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Humana in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They set a market perform rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and set a $630.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $468.74.

Humana Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of HUM opened at $313.11 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $353.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $435.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.45. Humana has a 1 year low of $299.23 and a 1 year high of $541.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.87). The firm had revenue of $26.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.47 billion. Humana had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. Analysts forecast that Humana will post 16.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 17.86%.

Insider Transactions at Humana

In other news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita bought 545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $367.09 per share, for a total transaction of $200,064.05. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $946,358.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Humana

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Humana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Humana by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 60 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Humana during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Articles

