Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Sold by Ceredex Value Advisors LLC

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 286,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 30,591 shares during the period. Humana makes up 2.3% of Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Humana worth $131,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HUM. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Humana by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,484,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Humana by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Humana by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Humana by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Humana by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 29,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,971,000 after purchasing an additional 5,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita purchased 545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $367.09 per share, for a total transaction of $200,064.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,578 shares in the company, valued at $946,358.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HUM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $595.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Humana from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $630.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Humana from $550.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Humana from $427.00 to $396.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Humana presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $468.74.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Humana

Humana Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE HUM traded up $3.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $313.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,237,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,748,663. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $299.23 and a 52-week high of $541.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $353.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $435.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.45.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.87). Humana had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The firm had revenue of $26.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 16.02 EPS for the current year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.86%.

Humana Company Profile

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.