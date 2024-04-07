HSBC Cuts Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Price Target to $270.00

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by HSBC from $275.00 to $270.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Globant in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Globant in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a hold rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Globant from $257.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded Globant from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Globant in a report on Friday, February 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $246.59.

Shares of Globant stock opened at $197.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 54.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $219.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.18. Globant has a 12 month low of $135.40 and a 12 month high of $251.50.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $580.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.70 million. Globant had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 11.38%. As a group, analysts predict that Globant will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLOB. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Globant by 289.5% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 960,833 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $228,659,000 after purchasing an additional 714,162 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Globant in the 4th quarter worth $114,922,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Globant by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,086,471 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $519,021,000 after purchasing an additional 416,119 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Globant by 155.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 611,061 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $120,898,000 after purchasing an additional 371,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolf Hill Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Globant in the 1st quarter worth $50,388,000. Institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

