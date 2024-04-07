Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Holdings Boosted by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 434,120 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 17,849 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $7,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,566,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,549,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824,331 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,328,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,183,418,000 after buying an additional 1,959,250 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,039,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $430,081,000 after buying an additional 238,050 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,879,051 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,819,000 after buying an additional 634,727 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,831,872 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $257,630,000 after buying an additional 913,014 shares during the period. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (down previously from $21.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.45.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Up 0.3 %

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $18.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $13.65 and a fifty-two week high of $20.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.38.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.09 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 9.12%. The business’s revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is 35.86%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

